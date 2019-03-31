Elon Musk Drops Surprise Rap Single "RIP Harambe" Day Before Tesla Q1 Deliveries

The SEC can play this motherf***king tape in court.

Marshaling his Trumpian knack for distraction, Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped his first rap single on SoundCloud, an unexpected release that, as at least one twitter wit pointed out, appeared to be calibrated to distract from Tesla's Q1 Model 3 deliveries (due out this week), and Musk's myriad other problems (like the SEC suing to hold him in contempt of court for violating the agency's restrictions on his twitter activity).

A reminder Q1 deliveries are due tomorrow https://t.co/ILgWffRkbD — Jamie Powell (@ajb_powell) March 31, 2019

The song, titled "RIP Harambe", was dedicated to the 17-year-old gorilla who was shot and killed by a Cincinnati Zoo worker in 2016 after grabbing a three-year-old boy who fell into his pen. Since his untimely death, Harambe has become a popular meme and even inspiring an online movement ("Dicks out for Harambe").

The song, released under Musk's "record label", Emo G Records, features Musk rapping a catchy, if heavily autotuned, chorus.

"RIP Harambe, sipping on some Bombay/We on our way to heaven, Amen, Amen/RIP Harambe, smoking on some strong, hey/In the gorilla zoo/And we thinking about you."

The song had been played more than 200,000 times as of Sunday afternoon.

One wonders where Musk found the time to record the track, in between endless days and nights in the factory and pleading with employees to help with deliveries.

I’m disappointed that my record label failed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2019

Assuming this is only the beginning of Musk's rap career, we hope he's planning a surprise collab with Azealia Banks.