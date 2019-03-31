Former Obama Official Admits Trump Is Right: 'We have A Crisis At Our Southern Border'

Authored by Jennie Taer via SaraCarter.com,

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Saturday that America has a “crisis” at the southern border, and that the number of apprehensions exceed anything he encountered during his time serving under former President Barack Obama.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“By anyone’s definition, by any measure, right now we have a crisis at our southern border,” he said on “Cavuto LIVE.” “According to the commissioner of [Customs and Border Protection], there were 4,000 apprehensions in one day alone this past week, and we’re on pace for 100,000 apprehensions on our southern border this month.” “That is by far a greater number than anything I saw on my watch in my three years as Secretary of Homeland Security,” he said.

Johnson’s remarks come after President Trump this week accused Mexico of doing nothing to stop the illegal immigration flow to the U.S. and threatened to close to southern border next week.

....through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

....the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

Last month, more than 76,000 migrants were detained, marking the highest number of apprehensions in 12 years.