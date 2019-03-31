The Top Ten Players In American Media's Failed Coup

Authored by Leesa Donner via LibertyNation.com,

For the past two years, it’s been Trump and Russian collusion all the time, every day, and everywhere we see media bias. Some outlets were more egregious than others in subjecting their audiences to relentless chatter about what they believed to be true, rather than merely reporting the news. Among the many “journalists” who espoused the Democratic Party position on the Mueller investigation, some especially boisterous voices stood out from the crowd. So, in a rather non-scientific study, Liberty Nation republishes a few comments that were quite simply over the top.

But before we get to that, a few salient words of summation are in order. The first come from David Harsanyi who wrote the following for The Federalist:

“Perhaps it was Watergate envy, or bitterness over Donald Trump’s victory, or antagonism towards Republicans in general - or, most likely, a little bit of all the above. But now that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has delivered his report on Russian collusion, it’s clear that political journalists did the bidding of those who wanted to delegitimize and overturn Trump’s election.”

A hostile media environment has yielded much unnecessary angst and vitriol. While some are willing to backtrack their comments a bit, others are holding fast to their original remarks. According to Brent Baker, Vice President for Research and Publications at the Media Research Center, CNN has used the mantra “does not exonerate” 120 times a day since the Mueller probe ended. And MRC’s Rich Noyes wrote that for “roughly three minutes a night, every night, for an astonishing 791 days,” the media has been poking this mystical Russian bear which has turned into – in the president’s words – a Collusion Delusion.

So, without further ado, here are Liberty Nation’s top 10 outrageous media statements about President Trump, his alleged connections with Russia, and a 2016 election conspiracy. This is by no means the be-all and end-all of verbal high crimes and misdemeanors by media elites, but a few of these remarks are real head-shakers.

Number 10: Carl Bernstein, CNN Commentator

“I think the media, the press, has done one of the great reporting jobs in the history, especially of covering a presidency by the most news organizations. Look, let’s look at where disinformation and mistakes and lies have come from. Hasn’t come from the press, it’s come from the President of the United States. And those around him.”

Number 9: Chuck Todd, NBC News

The following is a compilation of Todd using the word “crime” in connection with Trump four times in just one episode of Meet the Press.

“You have the justice department, if you will, in the Southern District of New York, pretty explicitly implicating the president in a crime. Do you believe there is already enough to start an impeachment inquiry? … The one means to dealing when a president commits crimes is through the impeachment process. If you don’t go through it, isn’t this a way of Congress saying ‘yes, he committed some crimes but politically it’s uncomfortable so you know if you are popular enough or if you have a big enough base you can get away with committing crimes.’”

Number 8: David Corn, Mother Jones

“In 2016, Vladimir Putin’s regime mounted information warfare against the United States, in part to help Trump become president. While this attack was underway, the Trump crew tried to collude covertly with Moscow, sought to set up a secret communications channel with Putin’s office, and repeatedly denied in public that this assault was happening, providing cover to the Russian operation. Trump and his lieutenants aligned themselves with and assisted a foreign adversary, as it was attacking the United States. The evidence is rock-solid: They committed a profound act of betrayal. That is the scandal.”

Number 7: Will Bunch, The Philadelphia Inquirer

“[W]e have dramatic evidence of collusion” in addition to “a motive” so we, therefore “have the proof all we need of a scandal that’s arguably worse than Watergate.”

Number 6: Aaron Blake, The Washington Post

“Is there more to the Manafort-Russia ties than we know? Could Carter Page’s own Russia ties have been pursued in a way we simply haven’t heard about? What about George Papadopoulos’s talks with a Russia-allied professor who said Russia had ‘dirt’ on Clinton? Maybe it has something to do with Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-backed banker at a National Rifle Association convention? Or the elder Trump’s broader efforts to do business in Russia, through his then-attorney Michael Cohen — possibly including a supposed proposal to give Vladimir Putin a $50 million penthouse in a proposed Trump Tower Moscow?

Mueller has made a concerted effort not to reveal his hand — either publicly, in filings like the Papadopoulos plea deal, or in the questions he has asked witnesses who might leak. Given that, it’s entirely possible there’s a line of inquiry that we’re completely unaware of or know very little about.”

Number 5: Dan Rather, MSNBC Commentator

“A political hurricane is out there at sea for him [Trump]. We’ll call it Hurricane Vladimir, if you will.”

Number 4: Chris Matthews, MSNBC Host

“Mueller reminds me of the starfish which gets itself tightly around the clam and uses all its stuff to weaken and pry open the clam. Now, this is a battle to the death as far as the clam is concerned. If the starfish is able to open him [Trump] even a little bit, he can get him open all the way, and that’s it of course for the clam. He’s the starfish’s lunch.”

Number 3: Joy Behar, The View

“I think they’re all going to end up together in prison and maybe that’s a good thing.”

Number 2: Joe Scarborough, MSNBC Host

“Anybody that writes an op-ed and suggests that Donald Trump has not put himself directly in the target of an obstruction charge is just fooling themselves and some very, very stupid, ill-informed readers.”

Number 1: John Sipher And Steve Hall, The New York Times Op-Ed Contributors

“We like to think of ourselves as fair-minded and knowledgeable, having between us many years of experience with the C.I.A. dealing with Russian intelligence services. It is our view not only that the Russian government was running some sort of intelligence operation involving the Trump campaign, but also that it is impossible to rule out the possibility of collusion between the two.”

And

“However, perhaps the most telling piece of information may be the most obvious. Donald Trump himself made numerous statements in support of Russia, Russian intelligence and WikiLeaks during the campaign. At the same time, Mr. Trump and his team have gone out of their way to hide contacts with Russians and lied to the public about it. Likewise, Mr. Trump has attacked those people and institutions that could get to the bottom of the affair. He fired his F.B.I. Director James Comey, criticized and bullied his attorney general and deputy attorney general, denigrated the F.B.I. and the C.I.A., and assails the news media, labeling anything he dislikes ‘fake news.’ Innocent people don’t tend to behave this way.”

