Apple Slides As Chinese iPhone Prices Are Slashed

After several of the largest third-party sellers of Apple products in China cut prices for the latest batch of iPhones, as well as other Apple products, it appears the consumer tech giant has finally made good on its promise to cut prices for certain foreign markets impacted by the strong dollar.

CNBC reports that Apple has cut prices by as much as 6% for several of its most important products on its official Chinese online store. iPhones, iPads, laptops and AirPods have been affected by the cuts.

The company's flagship iPhone models have been impacted by some of the steepest cuts:

Cheaper iPhone XR model now costs 6199 yuan, 4.6% lower than March 29

High-end iPhone XS and XS Max models each reduced by 500 yuan

The cuts are hardly a surprise: CEO Tim Cook said back in January that the notoriously discount-resistant Apple would lower prices for some of its products in markets that had been impacted by a strengthening dollar. The Chinese yuan has weakened against the dollar over the past year as the US-China trade war has taken its toll on the exchange-rate.

Per Apple's customer service, customers who have bought any of these products in China within the past two weeks can receive a refund for the difference in the price.

