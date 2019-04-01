Elevator Down: LYFT Crashes Below IPO Price, Enters Bear Market On 2nd Day Of Trading

Update: the humiliation is now complete as the non-LYFT continues as the stock plunges more than 10% and is now down more than 20% from its Friday highs, officially entering a bear market.

It was supposed to be the closely watched indicator that Silicon Valley's decacorns are fairly, and perhaps even underpriced.

Alas, just 24 hours after its constantly touted (on CNBC) IPO, things haven't worked out quite as expected, and from its opening day highs of $88.60, LYFT - which was the largest IPO since Alibaba Holding's BABA debut in 2014 -has taken the elevator back down to below its IPO price of $72 on only its second day of trading.

One proposed reason for the collapse? "People finally read the company's S-1 filing"

Apparently people read $LYFT's S-1 over the weekend.



We'll see if the street even bothers to defend the wet pink mustache for another day. pic.twitter.com/loCipmrRkY — FuzzyPanda (@FuzzyPandaShort) April 1, 2019

LYFT underwiters trying to get it back to $72..... pic.twitter.com/FfWCcDR0wh — NOD (@NOD008) April 1, 2019

Anyone file a class action lawsuit over the Lyft IPO yet? — Hipster (@Hipster_Trader) April 1, 2019

While this is clearly "not good news" for Uber which is waiting in the wings for its own moment of $120 billion public offering zen, so far the broader equity market doesn't seem too worried that LYFT appears to have top-ticked the market's cycle highs.