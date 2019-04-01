Naked Climate Change Protesters Gatecrash Commons Brexit Debate

Just when we thought the ongoing Brexit drama couldn't get any more undignified, a troupe of naked protesters have materialized in the Commons gallery to demand MPs act at once to fight climate change.

Perhaps they haven't read the paper lately, but the Commons has been somewhat preoccupied as of late. And no, this doesn't appear to be some kind of April Fools prank.

Police are reportedly removing the protesters one by one, while those who remain are pressing their bare buttcheeks against the chamber's soundproof glass, with slogans apparently written in marker or body paint spread across their backs.

Speaker Bercow ordered that debate ahead of Monday's second indicative vote proceed normally, as guests in the public gallery were treated to an, um, full-frontal view.

Parliament just got a little bit more nuts! pic.twitter.com/znZa5AndUu — James Heappey MP (@JSHeappey) April 1, 2019

One Brexit reporter who missed the spectacle pointed out a bitter irony.

I’m told there are naked people in the Commons chamber but I don’t have a jacket so I can’t go and look. #2019 — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) April 1, 2019

The Guardian's Jessica Elgot chronicled the incident on her twitter feed as police carried the protesters out of the chamber.

12 topless climate protesters are in the public gallery - House of Commons in hysterics during Peter kyle’s speech — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) April 1, 2019

Protesters are pressing their bare buttocks against the glass in the public gallery. Speaker letting debate continue as normal. — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) April 1, 2019

Climate protesters now tentatively turning round but balance is a bit difficult — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) April 1, 2019

Commons authorities appear to be clearing the rest of the public gallery - but climate protesters are remaining. All very peaceful. https://t.co/4Em9AYSsbz — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) April 1, 2019

Should say that the public gallery is protected by soundproof glass so we can’t hear what they are saying. The press gallery has a lovely view on the other side of the chamber. https://t.co/4Em9AYSsbz — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) April 1, 2019

The police are now carrying the protesters out of the public gallery one by one, one carried out horizontally by legs and shoulders — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) April 1, 2019

We aren’t allowed to take pics up here but luckily MPs can bend the rules a bit... https://t.co/RAS5aBOeTR — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) April 1, 2019

Nick Boles congratulates Peter Kyle in managing to complete his speech despite the distractions... — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) April 1, 2019

Talk about a cheeky performance.