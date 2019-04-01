Second Biden Accuser Emerges As Rep Calls Accusations Of Creepy Behavior 'Smears And Forgeries'

On Monday, a Connecticut woman claims that Biden touched her inappropriately and "rubbed noses" with her during a 2009 political fundraiser in Greenwich.

"It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head," Amy Lappos told The Hardford Courant on Monday. Lappos is a former congressional aide to Rep. Jim Hines (D-CT) and first posted about the alleged incident in the Facebook group Connecticut Women in Politics on Sunday using a pseudonym.

"He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth."

"I never filed a complaint, to be honest, because he was the vice president. I was a nobody," said Lappos. "There’s absolutely a line of decency. There’s a line of respect. Crossing that line is not grandfatherly. It’s not cultural. It’s not affection. It’s sexism or misogyny."

False narrative?

A spokesman for former Vice President Joe Biden says that recent reports of decades-old images and footage of him creeping on women and children is a "false narrative" perpetuated by trolls from the "dark recesses of the internet," according to Business Insider.

Biden spokesperson Bill Russo said in a statement Monday that multiple pictures being used to paint the potential 2020 presidential candidate as creepily touching women are being misinterpreted and have been refuted by the subjects of photos that have gone viral. ... "These smears and forgeries have existed in the dark recesses of the internet for a while," he said. "And to this day, right wing trolls and others continue to exploit them for their own gain." -Business Insider

It's unclear what Russo means by "forgeries" - since the authenticity of the material has not been challenged to this point.

"There are other, even more insidious examples of claims about the Vice President that have no foundation: the use of photoshopped images and other manipulations of social media," added Russo. "Perhaps most galling of all, a cropped photo of the Vice President comforting his grandson outside of his son Beau's funeral has been used to further this false narrative."

Which, of note, is distinctly different than the below picture of Biden about to mouth-kiss his grandson Hunter after taking the oath of office.

This also doesn't appear to be a forgery:

Former Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor Lucy Flores accused Biden of smelling her hair before planting a "big slow kiss" on her head in a 2014 incident.

The day of the 2014 rally, speakers gathered and took photos before going on stage. Flores (right) is pictured with Longoria and Biden before the uncomfortable encounter.

On Sunday, Flores recounted the incident on CNN's "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper, stating that amid the chaos and energy of the event, Biden "very unexpectedly and out of nowhere," Biden "put his hands on my shoulders, get up very close to me from behind, lean in, smell my hair, and then plant a slow kiss on the top of my head."

Lucy Flores: “Part of the reason why I decided to finally say something is because those behaviors were not being taken very seriously. … I just can’t imagine that there was never a situation where someone said to him, ‘Mr. Vice President, you probably should stop doing that’” pic.twitter.com/6Vt5m5DHrE — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 31, 2019

Biden's odds of winning the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to PredictIt, have taken yet another dive on the news of his second accuser.