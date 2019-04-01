Sterling Surges As MPs Prepare For 2nd 'Indicative Vote'

Tired of the Commons' interminable bickering and Theresa May's ineffectual leadership, Brussels warned last week that the UK will 'likely' leave Europe without a withdrawal deal on April 12 after the third 'meaningful vote' on May's withdrawal agreement failed by a margin of 58 votes. Though that margin has shrunk considerably since the first two votes, it's becoming increasingly clear that there's no way May can pass the deal, even if she does manage to bring it back for a fourth vote ahead of the emergency Brexit summit that begins on April 10.

What's worse, an 'indicative vote' on Brexit alternatives forced by backbencher MPs last week affirmed the Tory leadership's suspicions that no alternative to May's deal could garner a majority of support in the Commons, as none of the eight options on the ballot manged to secure a majority of votes (MPs were asked to vote 'yes' or 'no' on each listed option).

Per BBG

Though the indicative vote only further muddied the waters, the Commons is planning to hold another round on Monday, albeit with a slightly different slate of alternatives, as MPs reportedly rally around a 'softer' Brexit deal that would call for the UK to remain in the customs union after Brexit Day.

If this, too, fails, the likelihood that May will at least formally call for a general election, an option that she is loathe to consider, will rise. Though most Tories will likely insist that May step down before they support another general vote (last time around, when May called a general election in the summer of 2017, it ended up being perhaps the biggest political miscalculation of her tenure at No. 10).

Even if Monday's second indicative vote does produce a majority of support for a modified Brexit arrangement, it's doubtful that the EU would accept it so late in the game. May would likely need to ask for a lengthy Brexit extension - which she may or may not get.

In any event, the pound has rallied on Monday amid reports that at least 40 Tory MPs are preparing to support the customs union alternative, which is also expected to garner support from the opposition.

Debate begins at 3:30 pm (10:30 am ET), with voting expected to start around 8 pm (3 pm). Here are the options that Speaker Bercow is expected to select (text courtesy of CNN):