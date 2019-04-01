Twitter Blocking Users From Following Anti-Abortion Film In Second Recent 'Glitch'

After temporarily suspending the Twitter account of a Christian-focused production company's anti-abortion film with no explanation, some Twitter users are now reporting that they can't follow the account for the movie Unplanned - as Twitter automatically "un-follows" them upon a refresh.

Unplanned is based on the 2009 memoir of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson, who became a pro-life activist after witnessing an abortion at 13 weeks.

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell posted video evidence of the very liberal Twitter automatically un-following the account - asking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Sunday "What is going on @jack? This is outrageous."

What is going on @jack? This is outrageous. pic.twitter.com/bPOkZ6JbOi — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 1, 2019

Of note, the 'un-following' may be random, or only apply to accounts with a lot of followers, as some users with small Twitter followings have reported being able to successfully follow the account, @unplannedmovie.

Many conservative social media influencers have reported an inability to follow the film's official account.

Hey @jack - why aren’t you letting me follow @UnplannedMovie ? I’ve tried eight times to support my friend @AbbyJohnson and @Twitter won’t let me. Others are having the same issue. Please correct this. Thank you. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) April 1, 2019

No matter how many times you follow @UnplannedMovie, it comes right off.



No one in world believes this is an accident. pic.twitter.com/yHu6dKeHa5 — Steph (@steph93065) April 1, 2019

Yet another example of the Social Media Masters only letting people see what they want them to see and believe.



The censorship and the bias must stop!!! https://t.co/QESRltiMJZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 1, 2019

R rating, no ad space

The left's suppression of Unplanned extends far beyond just Twitter. Not only did the movie earn an "R" rating that many say never should have been handed down, TV networks have reportedly refused to sell ad time for the film.

In short, an underage girl can get an abortion in many parts of the United States without her parents' permission, yet can't legally watch this movie about abortion without a parent.