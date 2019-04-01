Twitter Blocking Users From Following Anti-Abortion Film In Second Recent 'Glitch'

04/01/2019

After temporarily suspending the Twitter account of a Christian-focused production company's anti-abortion film with no explanation, some Twitter users are now reporting that they can't follow the account for the movie Unplanned - as Twitter automatically "un-follows" them upon a refresh. 

Unplanned is based on the 2009 memoir of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson, who became a pro-life activist after witnessing an abortion at 13 weeks. 

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell posted video evidence of the very liberal Twitter automatically un-following the account - asking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Sunday "What is going on @jack? This is outrageous." 

Of note, the 'un-following' may be random, or only apply to accounts with a lot of followers, as some users with small Twitter followings have reported being able to successfully follow the account, @unplannedmovie

Many conservative social media influencers have reported an inability to follow the film's official account. 

R rating, no ad space

The left's suppression of Unplanned extends far beyond just Twitter. Not only did the movie earn an "R" rating that many say never should have been handed down, TV networks have reportedly refused to sell ad time for the film

In short, an underage girl can get an abortion in many parts of the United States without her parents' permission, yet can't legally watch this movie about abortion without a parent. 

