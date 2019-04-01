War Rhetoric Rises: Iran Claims To Have The "Father of All Bombs"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Overshadowing the United States’ “mother of all bombs” or the MOAB, Iran is now claiming to have the “father of all bombs.” The inflammatory claim was made by a top commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The bomb was developed under a special request of the IRGC, the corps’ Aerospace Force commander, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said in an interview on Friday, according to RT.

“Following a proposal by the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), [Iran’s] Defense Industries [Organization] manufactured a 10-ton bomb. These bombs are at our disposal,” PressTV cited the commander as saying. “They can be launched from Ilyushin aircraft and they are highly destructive,” he added, without providing any further details on the capabilities of the ordinance.

The Iranian commander compared the “father of all bombs” to the U.S.’s MOAB. The new Iranian name, however, might trigger a bomb naming dispute with Russia, as they have already possessed a non-nuclear ordnance known as the “daddy,” for its previously dubbing: the “father of all bombs.”

Russia’s daddy was technically the first FOAB. The Aviation Thermobaric Bomb of Increased Power, known as the “father of all bombs” (FOAB), was successfully tested by Russia in 2007. It was said to have impressive results for a non-nuclear device. The “daddy” will net a 44-ton yield when detonated. The bomb also explodes mid-air, and vaporizes its targets, collapses structures, and leaves a “moon-like scorched landscape”.

“We believe it’s real,” said retired Col. Rick Francona, a military analyst and former US military attache in Syria. “The Russians have been among the pioneers of these thermobaric bombs,” the analyst said according to CNN in 2017. “I don’t have any doubt that they could build this,” Francona said. “It falls under their [Russia’s] technological capabilities.”

But that won’t stop Iran from claiming they also have a FOAB and further amplifying the already immense war rhetoric.