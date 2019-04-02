Army Awards First Submachine Gun Contract In Over 50-Years 

The Army has selected its first subcompact weapon in more than 50-years.

Brügger & Thomet's APC9-K (Advanced Police Carbine) was chosen over Sig Sauer and four other firearm manufactures that submitted their prototypes last year to the Prototype Opportunity Notice (PON), which asked companies for a "highly concealable [Sub Compact Weapon] system capable of engaging threat personnel with a high volume of lethal force while accurately firing at close range with minimal collateral damage."

The APC9-K uses standard 9×19mm and .45 ACP (Automatic Colt Pistol) rounds. It is already in use with law enforcement around the country.

The submachine gun can fire in both semi- and full-automatic modes, has a collapsible stock and Picatinny rail for laser sights.

A Production-Other Transaction Agreement (P-OTA) worth $2,575,811.76 was awarded to Brügger & Thomet for 350 guns and accessories such as spare parts, slings, and manuals. The Army has the option to purchase 1,000 additional weapons under the terms of the contract.

"The P-OTA is awarded based upon successful completion of the prototype project proposed by B&T USA LLC. in response to Sub Compact Weapon (SCW) Prototype Opportunity Notice: W15QKN-18-R-032M, evaluation of testing results, and subsequent updated proposal request letter for Follow-on Production Award. The purpose of this P-OTA is to purchase 350 SCWs, with an option for additional quantities of up to 1,000 SCWs, with slings, manuals, accessories, and spare parts."

Here is a diagram of the APC9-K, and other variant models:

Brügger & Thomet confirmed their selection to Army Times but noted that they weren't at liberty to comment beyond the information published on FedBizOpps.

The Army previously stated that the contract fulfillment period starts five to seven months after the award date (April 1), which means the service could receive their first submachine gun in more than five decades this coming fall.