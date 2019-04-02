Chick-Fil-A Crisis: Banned From Another Airport Over Anti-LGBTQ Claims

Chick-Fil-A has been banned from opening a location at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BNIA) after a New York politician attacked the fast-food chain for discriminating against the LGBTQ community, reported The Daily Signal.

New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan applauded the decision by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) and Delaware North to immediately halt all projects associated with bringing Chick-fil-A to BNIA.

"I was disappointed to learn of the NFTA’s decision to introduce Chick-fil-A as a restaurant option at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport. Chick-fil-A has a long history of supporting and funding anti-LGBTQ organizations," Ryan said in a Facebook post last week.

"The views of Chick-fil-A do not represent our state or the Western New York community, and businesses that support discrimination have no place operating in taxpayer-funded public facilities," he continued.

Shortly after Ryan's social media posts, NFTA published a statement that was in line with the assemblyman's stance.

"First and foremost, the NFTA is an organization that prides itself on its strong commitment to diversity and inclusion and stand firmly against any form of discrimination," the statement said. “We have the utmost respect for Assemblyman Ryan and consider him a great partner and friend to us."

Ryan then praised NFTA’s decision. "I don’t believe there is anything to discuss with NFTA on the issue," Ryan wrote. "We can’t allow companies who support anti-LGBTQ groups to do business at state-owned facilities."

The decision comes a little over a week after the San Antonio City Council banned Chick-fil-A from opening in the San Antonio International Airport, citing the restaurant chain’s "legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior."

In 2012, Dan T. Cathy, the company’s CEO, said he opposed gay marriage. Later it was revealed that the company's non-profit arm, Chick-Fil-A Foundation, donated large sums of money to political groups that were hostile to LGBTQ rights. It was reported later that year, Chick-Fil-A published a statement that said it would leave same-sex marriage to the government.

A 2017 tax filing showed the foundation continued to donate millions of dollars to three groups with anti-LGBTQ policies.

Chick-fil-A has taken a political stand for what its Bible-quoting CEO believes in, but over the last several years, mainly since the left-wing media has waged an all-out war on the Trump administration, the fast-food, conservative-loving, chicken-chain has been under an intense microscope from leftist organizations.

It appears the Chick-fil-A crisis has just begun, in the coming weeks and or months, there could be many more airports and or other public facilities across the country that refuse Chick-fil-A from establishing a restaurant in their food courts. Political polarization is widening, it's only now starting to damage commerce.