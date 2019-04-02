Engine Problems Force Singapore Airlines To Ground 2 Boeing Dreamliners

As investors await the findings from Ethiopian Airlines' preliminary report, another concerning headline about a different class of Boeing jets has hit the tape.

Singapore Airlines has grounded two Boeing 787-10s - better known as the "Dreamliner" - after discovering "premature blade deterioration" on their engines, which were manufactured by Rolls-Royce Co. The airline discovered the deterioration during routine inspections, and has been working with the manufacturer to get a handle on what appears to be a widening problem for the Rolls-Royce Turbines.

After the discovery, Singapore Airlines inspected all of the jets equipped with the Rolls Trent 1000 TEN engines, and is currently inspecting planes employed in its Scoot Airline. But this is just the latest hiccup for the Rolls engines, which is one of two models used in that class of Boeing jets.

The airline said it is "working closely" with Rolls-Royce to rectify the issue.

"During recent routine inspections of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines on Singapore Airlines’ Boeing 787-10 fleet, premature blade deterioration was found on some engines," Singapore Airlines says in a statement. "SIA is working closely with Rolls-Royce and the relevant authorities for any additional follow-up actions and precautionary measures that may be required going forward."

Rolls has reportedly determined that 8% of its global Dreamliner fleet has been impacted by the premature blade deterioration. The problem will likely eat into Rolls' share of the Dreamliner engine business, for which it competes with rival GE, which produces its own turbine.

A discovery of faster-than-expected blade deterioration affected about 120 Trent 1000 turbines, or about 8 percent of the global fleet, a person familiar with the matter said in September. That was a further setback to Rolls-Royce’s efforts to reduce the number of idled planes after flaws in the engine design led the company to record more than $1 billion in charges. Design glitches have plagued the Trent program for two years and eaten into Rolls-Royce’s share of engines for 787 jets, known as Dreamliners, against rival General Electric Co. The intermediate pressure turbine blades - which had already been flagged for replacement - aren’t lasting long enough to meet the previously set maintenance schedule.

In other news, more than 300 Boeing 737s remain grounded as the company has delayed submitted a revised version of an anti-stall software to the FAA. But while Boeing shares were down only marginally on Tuesday, Rolls-Royce shares dropped nearly 3%.