A Man Tried To Kidnap A 5-Year-Old Girl. Then Mom Pulls A Gun...

A woman and her daughter were shopping at a mall in West Virginia when things took a terrible turn. And if the mother had not been armed and willing to use her firearm, there’s no telling how badly this story would have ended.

Here’s what happened.

Who would think that Old Navy would be a place that you need to be armed?

A mother from West Virginia just made a very good case for carrying everywhere, 24-7.

She was shopping at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville, a small town in West Virginia with a population of about 4000 people. Suddenly, a man grabbed her five-year-old daughter by the hair and began dragging her off.

According to the criminal complaint, a mother was shopping with her daughter in the Old Navy store a little after 6 p.m. when the suspect approached them. The complaint says the suspect “grabbed the child by the hair and attempted to pull her away,” and then the little girl “dropped to the floor with the male still pulling her away.” Police say the mother then pulled out a handgun and told the suspect to let go of the child. The mother told police the man then let go of the girl and ran out of the store into the mall. (source)

This story would probably not have ended with the suspect fleeing had the woman not been armed. It’s yet another shining example of a woman defending herself and someone else with a gun. Here’s an article I wrote a while back with my own experience protecting my child with a gun.

The mom identified the suspect to police.

In the Huntington Mall case, the police were able to arrest the suspect. After the mother scared off the would-be kidnapper, she reported the incident to mall security and the local police. They found him walking near the food court.

The attacker is facing felony charges.

Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, 54, of Alexandria, Egypt, was arraigned at the Cabell County Courthouse late Monday night… …Barboursville police are investigating and believe this is an isolated incident, and no further danger to the public exists. The suspect’s bond was set at $200,000. The magistrate says he’ll have to surrender his passport and stay in West Virginia. An Arabic-speaking interpreter was used on the phone at the arraignment. The suspect’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8. (source)

Don’t hold your breath about seeing this on CNN.

It always defies the narrative when innocent people protect others using a gun, which means that stories like these, which would encourage public opinion to support concealed carry, are unlikely to see the light of day on the mainstream news.

But we know that it takes a good guy (or gal) with a gun to defeat a bad guy when you are either physically unmatched or carrying a weapon of his own. Women, particularly, need to be armed and confident in using their weapon.

Previously, I wrote about women who used guns to defend themselves and others.

And here’s yet another story that supports my claim.

Unfortunately, our right to bear arms is under threat. I’m glad we have brave sheriffs across the countrywho are creating Second Amendment sanctuaries.