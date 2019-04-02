Martin Shkreli Is In Solitary Confinement

Whichever aggrieved Phoenixus board member leaked a story about Martin Shkreli running the pharma company from prison using a contraband cellphone has probably achieved their goal: After a year in New Jersey's Fort Dix prison, Shkreli has been thrown into solitary confinement, rendering him incommunicado.

Though the Bureau of Prisons wouldn't comment on Shkreli's accommodations, a member of the Hacker crew Crackas with Attitude, who told Forbes he had befriended the one-time "most hated man in America" and "pharma bro", Shkreli is currently in the "Special Housing Unit", or "SHU". The BOP did say, however, that "when there are allegations of misconduct, they are thoroughly investigated." Of course, anybody who read the WSJ's story about Shkreli's big comeback plans - he's hoping to build Phoenixus, essentially his old Turing Pharmaceuticals run under a different name - probably sensed that it would bring unwanted heat down on Shkreli, who was sentenced to seven years for allegedly defrauding investors (though, as his defense repeatedly pointed out during his trial, none of them actually lost any money).

It appears Shkreli has been in the SHU since the article was published on March 7. His lawyer, Ben Brafman, declined to comment to Forbes.

One source close to Shkreli’s legal team said the fraudster was in the special housing unit (SHU) a week and a half after the article was published on March 7, but the source had not received an update on his status. But according to Justin Liverman, a fellow inmate and ex-member of notorious hacker crew Crackas With Attitude, Shkreli was indeed put in solitary and was still there as of Sunday. “Martin is in the SHU,” Liverman told Forbes.

According to Justin Liverman, the hacker mentioned above, Fort Dix is "cellphone heaven" - that is, theere are hundreds of contraband phones floating around the prison, and inmates can rent time from holders or even buy one for $1,000. One inmate was sentenced to another 30 years after masterminding the murder of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend from behind bars. Another group was busted using the phones to share child pornography.

Using a cellphone behind the vast redbrick walls of Fort Dix is against the rules, but Liverman claims it isn’t difficult to obtain one. Fort Dix is like a "cellphone heaven.... There are hundreds of phones on this compound. You can either rent phone time or buy one for $1,000," says Liverman, who was given a five-year sentence for his involvement in the hacker crew Crackas With Attitude. In the outfit's most notorious attack, they broke into the AOL account of then-CIA director John Brennan and shared emails and files with Wikileaks. Fort Dix has had problems with contraband phones before. In the past year, guards caught inmates sharing child pornography using smuggled devices. In another incident in 2018, prisoner Omar Adonis Guzman-Martine was sentenced to an additional 30 years for using a cellphone to organize an attack on his girlfriend and murder her boyfriend.

By the sound of it, at least when Shkreli has been returned to genpop, he won't have much trouble getting his business back up and running...if the company's board hasn't wrested control of Phoenixus in the mean time.