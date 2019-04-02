Pelosi Makes Excuses For 'Affectionate' Joe Biden; Says Creepy Groping Shouldn't Disqualify For 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says that two accustions of inappropriate molesation levied against former Vice President Joe Biden do "not at all" disqualify him from seeking the presidency in 2020.

"I don’t think that this disqualifies him from being president. Not at all," Pelosi told reporters on Monday, adding on Tuesday that Biden should join the "straight-arm club" and pretend to be a germophobe in order to avoid looking like a predator.

Pelosi on Tuesday told Politico Playbook that Biden's intention should be the determining factor.

JAKE SHERMAN: You’ve known Joe Biden for thirty-something years, right? What is your reaction to these allegations? Now there’s two people who have said he made them feel uncomfortable. Is it disqualifying and what is your reaction to that? NANCY PELOSI: I don’t think it’s disqualifying because I think disqualifying is what your intention is. I do think this about communication, in general, beyond this. I’m a member of the straight-arm club. I’m a straight arm-er. I just pretend you have a cold and I have a cold. But, I think that it’s important for the vice president and others to understand is it isn’t what you intended, it’s how it was received

Pelosi added that her grandchildren "love Joe Biden," adding "He's an affectionate person to children, to senior citizens, to everyone. That's just the way he is."

Controversy erupted last week after Democrat Lucy Flores accused Biden of grabbing her, sniffing her hair, and then planting a kiss on her unwashed head.

The day of the 2014 rally, speakers gathered and took photos before going on stage. Flores (right) is pictured with Longoria and Biden before the uncomfortable encounter.

A second accuser emerged on Monday - a former congressional aide to Rep. Jim Hines (D-CT), Amy Lappos, who told The Hartford Courant that Biden grabbed her by the head.

"He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth."

"I never filed a complaint, to be honest, because he was the vice president. I was a nobody," said Lappos. "There’s absolutely a line of decency. There’s a line of respect. Crossing that line is not grandfatherly. It’s not cultural. It’s not affection. It’s sexism or misogyny."

Flores appeared Sunday on CNN's The Lead where she suggested that Biden's behavior of women was "disqualifying" for a presidential candidate.