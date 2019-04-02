Trump Backs Off: Vote To End ObamaCare Will Wait Until After 2020 Election

Though there's no stopping a lawsuit brought by the administration and more than 20 state AGs seeking to finally declare ObamaCare unconstitutional, the Republican Party's latest push to throw out ObamaCare and replace it with something better and affordable has officially been cancelled by President Trump.

After a pair of pundits lashed out at Trump acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and accused Republicans of jeopardizing the health coverage of more than 20 million people without a clear plan to replace ObamaCare, Trump tweeted late Monday night that Republicans will wait until after the 2020 election to try and pass a still-ill-defined Republican plan that will feature "far lower premiums (costs) and deductibles" and "always support Pre-Existing Conditions" - in the latest example of him setting policy via Twitter.

Though it’s possible that the Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate parts of the law after US District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled that it should be scrapped in its entirety could result in the rest of ObamaCare (Republicans have already done away with the hated individual mandate) being thrown out long before 2020, for now at least, Republicans will put their legislative push to come up with an alternative health-care plan, which Mulvaney said over the weekend would likely fall to lawmakers to sort out, on hold.

Whatever the details of the 2020 plan might be, "it will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America," Trump said, and "the party will be known as the Party of Great HealthCare". The vote will take place "right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House."

Everybody agrees that ObamaCare doesn’t work. Premiums & deductibles are far too high - Really bad HealthCare! Even the Dems want to replace it, but with Medicare for all, which would cause 180 million Americans to lose their beloved private health insurance. The Republicans..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

....are developing a really great HealthCare Plan with far lower premiums (cost) & deductibles than ObamaCare. In other words it will be far less expensive & much more usable than ObamaCare. Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

....back the House. It will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America. Also, Republicans will always support Pre-Existing Conditions. The Republican Party will be known as the Party of Great HealtCare. Meantime, the USA is doing better than ever & is respected again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

Last week, Trump told a group of reporters that "We are going to be the Republicans, the party of great health care"...and that "the Democrats, they let you down. They came up with Obamacare and it is terrible.” In his tweets, he once again denounced Democratic plans for "Medicare for All", which he said would "cause 180 million Americans to lose their beloved Private health insurance." Despite its high costs, polls show that ObamaCare has gradually become more popular with voters, and some pundits cited it as a key factor in the Democratic takeover of the House last fall.

But by punting on the ObamaCare debate, Trump has given Republicans to avoid upsetting the status quo, while running on their opposition to Medicare for All.