Tucker Carlson Slams MSNBC's Chris Hayes: "What Every Man Would Be If Feminists Had Absolute Power"

Fox News' Tucker Carlson ripped into fellow MSNBC timeslot competitor and Rachel Maddow lookalike Chris Hayes on Monday night, calling him "what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country" in his opening monologue.

"Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country: apologetic, bespectacled and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it," Carlson said to open his show.

Carlson then went on to talk about a climate change town hall meeting that MSNBC host Hayes held with - who else - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying it looked like an episode of "Ellen". The purpose of the town hall was for AOC to push her Green New Deal, which was recently laughed out of the Senate, failing on a 57-to-0 vote with not a single democrat voting for it.

"This apparently seemed like a wise idea to executives over at MSNBC," Carlson said. "The very same news outlet that spent two years lying to you about Russia brings you a 29-year-old former bartender to teach you about science."

And that's not the only way Carlson bested his timeslot nemesis Hayes. According to The Hill, Hayes attracted 1.57 million viewers for MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes" on Friday night, while "Tucker Carlson Tonight" won the time slot with 2.6 million viewers. In the 25–54 demographic that advertisers seek out the most, Carlson saw 420,000 viewers, while Hayes took in 232,000.

"It's official," Carlson ends his monologue saying, "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a moron. And nasty. And more self-righteous than any televangelist that ever preached a sermon on cable access."

We now look forward to MSNBC's response in what is certain to escalate into far better comedy than the usual tripe offered by the designated late night comedians.

You can watch Carlson's rant below.