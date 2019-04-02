Unable To Wait Two Weeks, Democrats Plan Nationwide Tantrum If Mueller Report Not Released Tonight 

A coalition of prominent progressive grassroots organizations are planning a nationwide protest on Thursday if Attorney General William Barr does not release special counsel Robert Mueller's full Russia report by a Tuesday deadline set by House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler.

As an aside - a neckless Nadler vehemently opposed releasing the full Clinton report in 1998 "as a matter of decency and protecting people's privacy rights."

Rep. Jerry Nadler wants to see the full Mueller report, exactly the opposite of what he said in 1998 when the Clinton report was finished 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Z62JPV9iu4 — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱 (@PolishPatriotTM) April 2, 2019

Barr and Mueller are currently working to redact sensitive information ahead of the report's full public release, which Barr says should be ready by mid-April or sooner.

Not soon enough, however, for Democrats hoping that the full report will provide "gotchas" that will prove Trump and his team committed malfeasance - despite Mueller's conclusion that there was no collusion between Trump and Russia.

"We are calling for a National Day of Action on Thursday, April 4, to demand that Attorney General William Barr #ReleaseTheReport if he fails to meet the deadline set by congressional leaders of Tuesday, April 2," announced the Trump Is Not Above The Law coalition on late Monday.

"Barr has offered an alternate timeline for a redacted version of the report," said the group "but we deserve the full report and Congressional leaders and the American people expect it now."

🚨🚨BREAKING 🚨🚨



We're joining @MoveOn @StandUpAmerica @Public_Citizen @peoplefor + more in announcing a NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION on April 4th to rally for the immediate release of the Mueller report!



Join us & find an event near you at https://t.co/UyFXVB1pwr#ReleaseTheReport pic.twitter.com/BZsA9dQim4 — Common Cause (@CommonCause) April 2, 2019

As Common Dreams reported last week, Barr informed Congress in a letter that he plans to release a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 400-page report by mid-April. Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Judiciary Committee, was quick to reject Barr's timeline and reiterate his demand for the full report—as well as all underlying evidence—by April 2. On Monday, Nadler took steps to authorize a subpoena for the complete report. Expecting Barr to miss the deadline, advocacy groups—including MoveOn, Common Cause, Public Citizen, and Stand Up America—are planning demonstrations throughout the country to demand that all of Mueller's findings be made public. -Common Dreams

So far more than 16,000 people have indicated via RSVP that they will protest outside the White House.