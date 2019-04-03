Beto O'Rourke Reverses Position On Reparations, Pledges To Sign Bill To Study It

Clearly feeling the pressure from progressive Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (not to mention Kamala Harris, a black woman vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination), Texas Congressman and purported "second coming of Bobby Kennedy" Beto O'Rourke has backed off from his opposition to reparations for the descendants of American slaves.

During an appearance at a conference for black activists in New York organized by the National Action Network, an organization founded by Rev. Al Sharpton, O'Rourke and two other Democratic contenders, Andrew Yang and Julian Castro, told Sharpton that they would unequivocally support legislation to create a 'reparations commission' to look into the prospect of delivering reparations to the descendants of slaves.

Asked by Sharpton if he would back a measure introduced by Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a fellow Texan, to form the reparations commission, O’Rourke replied that "absolutely I would sign that into law," according to Fox News.

That bill currently has more than 30 co-sponsors in the House, including Speaker Pelosi.

That's a 180-degree-turn from last month, when, while campaigning in Iowa, O'Rourke said he wasn't in favor of reparations, but that he believed it was important for Americans to confront the reality of systemic racism. A few days after that, while campaigning in New Hampshire, O'Rourke said reparations "shouldn't be the preliminary or initial focus" of the conversation.

Along with O'Rourke, Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Castro and Yang have now all supported Congress officially looking into the prospect of slave reparations.

While supporters of reparations argue that it's the only way to truly address racial inequality, critics believe it would cost the US government trillions of dollars while doing nothing to solve the problem of racism.

And although the skyrocketing national debt would seem to leave little room for another trillion-dollar expense (though then again, at this point, it wouldn't make much of a difference), the O'Rourke campaign has more than enough wiggle room to kick in a few bucks for a worthy cause (that is, if it wouldn't violate campaign finance laws). His campaign announced on Wednesday that it had raised $9.4 million during the 18 days since he announced his candidacy. That money was raised through 218,000 individual contributions, at an average pace of $520,000 per day - making O'Rourke the highest per-day raiser of funds (Sanders still has him beat on the gross figure with the $6 million he raised in one day) - "without taking a dime from PACs, special interests, lobbyists and corporations." The average donation was $43, according to the Washington Examiner.

"O’Rourke continues to be the highest per-day raising candidate in the Democratic primary," his campaign said.