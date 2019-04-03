Credit, Curves & Crypto Jump As Stocks Shrug Off Dismal Data Dump

Stocks, bitcoin, and bond yields were up on the day despite US macro data crashing to its weakest since April 2017...

Time flies when you're having fun ignoring reality...

Clock falls during replacement pic.twitter.com/uLssVVyD0J — Catastrophic failure (@SafetyFlrst) November 30, 2018

After a quiet Tuesday, Chinese stock investors reawakened their bullish enthusiasms...

European markets refused to stop surging led by the DAX on trade hope...

Nasdaq and Small Caps outperformed as S&P, Dow, and Trannies all bounced off 'unch' late on... US-China trade headlines 3 minutes before the close confused algos as it was clear the deal was not done...

Nasdaq triggered a 'golden cross' today...

After S&P triggered on Monday

Facebook floundered...

Notably, Credit and equity protection costs rose considerably from their opening highs...

And VIX is not buying this equity exuberance...

Despite a week of seriously ugly economic data, Treasury yields rose once again today... (the biggest jump was when The FT headlines hit on the trade deal)...

Leaving 10Y Yield back above 2.50%

The Dollar dropped to 5-day lows today, weakening after the China trade headlines...

The crypto crack-up continued with Bitcoin Cash leading the way...

And Bitcoin back above $5000 and key technical levels...

Makes you wonder what happens next for Bitcoin?

Commodities were quiet today despite the USD weakness...

Gold ended the day unch...but was very dead in the last few hours...

And WTI actually ended lower after a major crude build...

Finally, we give the last word to Gluskin-Sheff's David Rosenberg...

No green shoots today in the US data. ISM Non-mfg PMI index down to a near two-year low and the key in ADP were the declines in small biz (1-19 employees) and goods producing employment. — David Rosenberg (@EconguyRosie) April 3, 2019

As US economic data shows the weakest start to a year since 2008...

But then again - stocks don't seem to care...