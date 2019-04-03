Brussels Halts 5G Pilot Over Radiation Concerns As Verizon Clicks Heels Over US Rollout

A pilot project to provide 5G wireless internet in Brussels, Belgium has been halted by officials over health concerns for its citizens, according to the Brussels Times.

Brussels Environment minister Céline Fremault

In July, the government concluded an agreement with three telecom operators to relax the strict radiation standards in Brussels. But according to the Region, it is now impossible to estimate the radiation from the antennas required for the service.



"I cannot welcome such technology if the radiation standards, which must protect the citizen, are not respected, 5G or not," Environment minister Céline Fremault (CDH) told Bruzz. "The people of Brussels are not guinea pigs whose health I can sell at a profit. We cannot leave anything to doubt," she added.



A pilot project is not feasible with the current radiation standards, and Fremault told Bruzz that she does not intend to make an exception. -Brussels Times

Belgian officials found themselves at an impasse last week over an agreement on the auctioning of 5G licenses.

As Michael Snyder noted last month, 5G may be incredibly dangerous - as it's "ultra high frequency and ultra high intensity":

5G cell towers are more dangerous than other cell towers for two main reasons. First, compared to earlier versions, 5G is ultra high frequency and ultra high intensity. 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G use between 1 to 5 gigahertz frequency. 5G uses between 24 to 90 gigahertz frequency. Within the RF Radiation portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, the higher the frequency the more dangerous it is to living organisms.

"So basically the radiation that we will constantly be absorbing will be much, much, much more powerful than before, and the sources emitting the radiation will be much closer to us," writes Snyder.

And as Mac Slavo of SHTFplan.com notes, author and activist Arthur Robert Firstenberg recently launched an online petition calling for various world organizations, such as the such as the United Nations, World Health Organisation (WHO), and European Union to "urgently halt the development of 5G," as they are "harmful for humans."

Speaking with The Daily Star Online, Firstenberg said this 5G rollout is deadly.

“There is about to be as many as 20,000 satellites in the atmosphere. The FCC approved Elon Musk’s project for 12,000 satellites on November 15th and he’s going to launch his in mid-2019. I’m getting reports from various parts of the world that 5G antennas are being erected all over and people are already getting sick from what’s there now and the insect population is getting affected,” Firstenberg stated.

Meanwhile, as Brussels pulls back on 5G technology, Verizon on Wednesday announced that it has turned on its 5G wireless network in two markets; Chicago and Minneapolis - which will be compatible with the next generation of 5G-capable devices, according to CNBC.

Verizon said the wireless network will give customers access to peak speeds up to 1Gbps. That's about 10 times faster than you might traditionally find on the LTE connection you have now. Put plainly: You'll be able to download movies in seconds instead of minutes. Only a select number of phones will support the network at first. Samsung will launch a Galaxy S10 5G model later this quarter that will be exclusive to Verizon to start. AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint begin to sell it during the end of the second half of the year. That leaves the Motorola Z3 as the only phone that supports Verizon's new 5G network right now, and it requires a separate accessory to work on it. The Motorola Z3 costs $240 and requires a $200 "moto mod" to work on the network. -CNBC

Sprint and T-Mobile are planning 5G rollouts later this year, however neither company has activated networks yet. AT&T, meanwhile, is providing their "5G+" network in 12 markets - and has been marketing its new network by switching on an indicator for capable phones which reads "5GE" despite the devices still operating at 4G speeds.