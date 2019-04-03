Famous Hedge Fund Earns 30% Providing Payday Advances To Rap Artists

In a world where generating alpha is next to impossible for hedge funds, some are turning to more "conventional" ways to make money: loan sharking.

When some of the biggest names in hip hop and rap were just launching their careers and were in need of cash, they went to an unlikely source (where many up and coming and lesser known names still go): iconic hedge-fund manager Jamie Dinan; his York Capital Management has founded a firm called Sound Royalties, based in West Palm Beach, that has become extremely well known in the music industry. It calls itself an "artist friendly" way for musicians to get cash advances while they wait for royalty checks. Unlike traditional loans, royalty advances are "quick and easy" ways to "just get your cash, fast" according to Bloomberg.

While the firm doesn't disclose what it charges for these advances, its fees are "usually higher" than the 4% it advertises online according to court filings and ex-employee interviews. The contracts can be hard for non-financial types to decipher and some artists wind up paying fees of as much as 30%. Because the loans are technically "advances", state usury laws don’t apply to them.

Stephen Marley is among the artists who have used Sound Royalties

Charles Koppelman, a former financial adviser to the late Michael Jackson said: "That’s why they call it a fee. What they are taking is more than the law would allow if it were treated as a loan."

It's easy to understand why Sound Royalties is so popular: unless you're a superstar in the music industry, it's common to live paycheck-to-paycheck for months at a time (in fact, more than half of Americans do just that). Some artists wind up trading away their rights just to fund their careers. Wall Street's interest in the music profession is part of a growing trend of involvement in consumer loans that reap big profits with high rates while exploiting state laws.

Diane Standaert, director of state policy at the Center for Responsible Lending siad: “We certainly haven’t seen them changing the predatory nature of these practices.”

Sound Royalties started a $10 million pilot program in 2016 and said in February 2017 that it would extend at least $100 million of cash advances over the following 2 years. That’s helped bring their brand of royalty financing from to the mainstream.

Sean Garrett also used Sound Royalties for an advance

A typical contract would be set up over 5 years, much longer than a standard 12 to 18 year contract in the industry.

Sound Royalties projects how much money an artist will make over a set period, say three to seven years. It advances a percentage of that, minus an upfront fee that typically equals 10 percent. She pays back the projected amount over the life of the contract with her royalties, which bypass the artist and are sent directly to Sound Royalties. If her royalties exceed that amount before the term expires, Sound Royalties pays her back. But if the artist falls short, she could incur additional interest until it’s repaid. The overall cost is rarely spelled out in a way that’s easy to understand. Often times, clients aren’t aware of how expensive it can be.

The service "lets artists get paid without having to cede ownership of their work, which has historically been the case," according to a Sound Royalties spokeswoman. She continued: “Traditional bank financing is largely unavailable to the creative community. Sound Royalties proudly provides valuable access to a broad spectrum of customized funding solutions which ensure that creatives retain their copyrights.”

Derek Crownover, a Nashville entertainment lawyer who reviewed one contract called Sound Royalties' loans "close to a last resort" and said that their terms "certainly aren’t the worst he’s seen in his 25 years in the music industry, but they’re emblematic of how tough the business can be."

"These contracts allow songwriters or artists to get some cash when virtually no one else will give it you. However, the negatives are that the rates in some states could be usury if you do the math on it,” he continued.

Jamie Dinan is founder of York Capital Management.

York's involvement with royalty financing goes back to 2015, when its private equity arm brought in Alex Heiche to help run its structured-settlements. Structured settlements offer lump-sum payouts at significant discounts to people like lottery winners and annuity holders, in return for their structured payments. Heiche then had the idea for Sound Royalties. York and Sound Royalties declined to say whether Sound Royalties is still backed by York’s private equity arm. Heiche also declined to comment.

Parviz Omidvar, head of Royalty Advance Funding, a rival firm based in Beverly Hills said: “They have some complicated deal structures. Financial people and hedge fund people might be used to such terms, but people in the music world may not be.”

Musician Aaron Lockhart disagrees, saying that the firm fills a need of his: “As a musician, you have bills. My royalty checks only get paid quarterly, so sometimes that money runs out."