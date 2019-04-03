Meet The 28-Year-Old Russian Woman Who Conned A New York Bank By Using "Financial Jargon"

Con artist Anna Sorokin took the phrase "fake it 'til you make it" to another level.

The broke 28-year-old Russian was constantly making claims that she had access to wealth. One day, she was supposed to be a wealthy German heiress. Other days, she claimed to be the daughter of a diplomat, an oil baron or a solar panel entrepreneur. Other days, she simply boasted about having access to a $60 million fortune.

And the fabricated claims worked: they thrust her into a lifestyle that she sought to live, but could not afford. Sorokin wound up living a lavish lifestyle in New York for nearly 10 months, despite being broke. Prosecutors claim that Sorokin has "not a cent to her name, as far as we can tell". She's been in custody since her arrest in 2017.

One banker, Ryan Salem, recounted to SkyNews how Sorokin was turned down for a $22 million loan, which she claimed at the time was going to be used to fund an arts club. And despite some red flags, Salem and City National Bank wound up handing over $100,000 to Sorokin anyway because "she was so convincing". The money was supposed to be repaid in days, but - to nobody's shock - never made its way back to the bank.

"We always believed that she had money. She seemed to speak the language. She understood the financial jargon that you need to know to interact and transact in this environment," Salem said in a Manhattan court last week.

Sorokin now faces charges over various claims that she stole an aggregate of $275,000 from friends, banks and hotels in New York City over 10 months, using the name Anna Delvey. She allegedly lived large in luxury hotels, promised a friend a trip to Morocco and stiffed her on the $62,000 bill and handed over bogus bank statements to try and secure a massive loan.

She also routinely tipped Uber drivers and hotel concierges $100 bills "in an effort to show she belonged in high society".

Jurors were shown emails between Sorokin and the bank this week, showing how she became increasingly unavailable as the bank began to ask for their money back. Her lawyers claim she was "easily seduced by glamour and glitz," but that she had intentions of paying back any money she borrowed.

Regardless of the trial's outcome, she now faces deportation for overstaying her visa.

And in true American fashion, Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey's Anatomy, is already planning a TV series based on her crime spree. We're sure she'll have her own clothing line, hip hop video and millions of Instagram followers upon her release from jail or eventual extradition.