"This Is A National Emergency:" Trump Vows To Close Border "If No Action Taken"

Anxieties about a possible order to close the US-Mexico border eased somewhat on Tuesday when President Trump lauded Mexican authorities on Tuesday for finally "apprehending large numbers of people at the border"...

After many years (decades), Mexico is apprehending large numbers of people at their Southern Border, mostly from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. They have ALL been taking U.S. money for years, and doing ABSOLUTELY NOTHING for us, just like the Democrats in Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

...However, it appears the president has changed his mind once again, renewing his threat to close the border "if no action" is taken, and provoking some modest weakness in the Mexican peso as traders worried about the impact to trade.

Congress must get together and immediately eliminate the loopholes at the Border! If no action, Border, or large sections of Border, will close. This is a National Emergency! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2019

Notably, Trump in his latest tweet shifted the object of blame from the Mexican government to Congress, which he demanded must "immediately eliminate the loopholes at the Border!"

Since November, Trump has periodically threatened to close the border, though few took these threats seriously until last week, when Trump said he could shut the border "for a long time" in the very near future, as the number of migrants crossing into the US has soared to a record high, straining local resources and overflowing customs and border patrol detention facilities.

The peso weakened on the headline, sliding toward its lows of the session.