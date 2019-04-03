Powell's "Destabilizing Excesses" Loom As Financial Conditions 'Easiest' In 25 Years

First it was the dot-com stock market boom of the late 1990s that crash landed and led to the 2001 recession. Then it was the housing boom and bust of the 2000s that preceded the biggest economic contraction since the Great Depression. And now it is the Central-Bank-inflated 'everything' bubble that everyone knows will end badly - it's just a matter of when...

Perhaps, just perhaps, it's soon. As financial conditions have reached a stunningly 'easy' level in recent weeks as The Fed pivoted from 'everything is awesome' to 'take cover'...

Critically, as Bloomberg reports, it’s just such “destabilizing excesses” that Powell has pinpointed as leading to the last two economic downturns.

Whatever the cause, in the run-up to the past two recessions, destabilizing excesses appeared mainly in financial markets rather than in inflation. Thus, risk management suggests looking beyond inflation for signs of excesses. ... We have greatly expanded the scope of our surveillance for signs of labor market tightness and of destabilizing excesses more generally.

So, we suggest, Powell and his pals look at the charts above and below.

As the following chart shows, just a small 'over-tightening' of financial conditions prompted a collapse in real economic data, and due to the lagged effect, it's not over yet - despite what the 'market' for stocks would have you believe...

Evidently, Bloomberg notes that the quandary for the Fed is that easy monetary policy seems more effective in spurring asset values than it does in boosting prices of goods and services.

Seemingly ignoring his own warninsg from the past (when he was not Fed head), Powell has brushed off concerns that the central bank’s shift to an easier stance could spur a stock-market bubble such as occurred in the late 1990s dot-com boom.

“We’re in a very different world today,’’ he told reporters on March 20, arguing that the Fed is much more attuned to such risks than it was back then. “We don’t see financial stability vulnerabilities as high,’’ he added.

Nope, nothing to see here, move along...

Maybe, just ,maybe, embedding moral hazard into the minds of every investor in the world with an unprecedented pivot to the easiest financial conditions in 25 years should panic investors of just how fragile this shitshow really is - as opposed to enthuse them to buy every dip to new record highs? Or maybe we're "just too old to get it!"