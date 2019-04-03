"The Reset Doesn't Work": Sheryl Crow's Tesla Gets "Stuck In A Parking Lot"

Just days after we posted about celebrity jeweler Ben Baller being stuck inside of his Tesla with no way out, another "activist" planet-saving celebrity is also publicly bitching about their Tesla on social media. Musician Sheryl Crow took to Twitter today to inform the world that her Tesla was "stuck in a parking lot" and that its screen had "gone black". She said the "reset" feature wasn't working and speculated as to whether or not she could return her vehicle and get her money back.

Help! Who knows what to do when your @Tesla screen goes black and the reset doesn’t work? Return it and get your money back?? #Tesla #stuckinaparkinglot — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) April 3, 2019

In other words...

All she wants to do, is start her car https://t.co/fSBJI1iwfe — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 3, 2019

And why wouldn't you post about it online: Celebrities seem to be getting "priority" customer service from Tesla while others are sitting around waiting weeks, if not months, for what should be normal collision repairs and/or service. For instance, Insider notes that "all of Hollywood noticed" when actress Mary McCormack tweeted that her husband's Tesla had abruptly burst into flames last year.

@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018

Jeweler to the stars Ben Baller went on social media days ago with a similar complaint, posting a video showing that he was stuck inside of his vehicle.

"I wish this was a fucking joke," Baller says. "I'm locked inside my fucking Tesla. I know I've been the Tesla fan, I've said so many good things about Tesla. But I've been locked in the car now for 37 minutes fucking waiting for roadside assistance. " "The electronic door - the door is handled by the push button or the key or opening the door handle - and nothing's fucking working."

We're guessing Tesla is going to take notice of Crow's issue.

Should Crow try and follow through on returning the vehicle, we'd love to know what the refund time for her would be, compared to the median refund time per average Tesla return. Let's see if Elon steps in to handle this damsel in distress personally.