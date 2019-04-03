WTI Breaks Below Key Support After Crude Inventories Showed Large Surprise Build

With WTI battling to hold its 200DMA after a surprise crude build from API overnight as the global crude market is warming to the thought that OPEC-Russia cuts and Venezuelan declines are keeping global supply in check, and as Bloomberg notes, U.S. production may need move up at a faster pace to keep equivocators from going long as well.

API

Crude +3.00mm (-900k exp)

Cushing +18k

Gasoline -2.6mm

Distillates -1.9mm

DOE

Crude +7.23mm (-800k exp, +699k whisper) - biggest build since Jan 2019

Cushing +201k

Gasoline -1.781mm

Distillates -1.998mm

Confirming API's data, DOE reported a major surprise crude build (+7.23mm vs -800k exp). This is the biggest build since the first week of January and sent WTI prices lower...

American refiners took no Venezuelan crude for the third week in a row, while the Saudis raised their weekly crude deliveries to the U.S. by about 20%.

If the trend in oil rig counts is anything to go by, US Crude production is set to slow but it rose to a new record high last week...

WTI tumbled below the 200DMA on the print but bounced pretty quick...

Of course, the algos would not allow that and so the 200DMA once again found aggressive support...

Finally, we note that the OPEC+ deal to curb oil production probably will be extended, “hopefully for another six months” beyond the end of June, Nigerian oil minister Emmanuel Kachikwu said.

The OPEC+ agreement has “been able to get prices to a point where both consumers and producers are at least a bit comfortable,” he said. “I would like to see that go on.”

Not according to Trump!!