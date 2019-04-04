Apple Slashes iPhone Prices In India

Apple is moving ahead with CEO Tim Cook's plan to cut iPhone prices in emerging markets that have been impacted by the strength of the US dollar (and subjected to intense competition from Samsung and Chinese handset makers like OnePlus). On Thursday morning, Reuters reported that after cutting prices of its iPhones and other devices on its official Apple site in China, the American consumer tech giant has quietly cut prices of the iPhone XR in India.

Though the price on Apple's Indian store hasn't changed, several sources told Reuters that the effective price of a 64 GB iPhone XR at stores around India has been slashed by 20%, a slightly larger discount than that offered to Chinese customers, once the nominal cut and a new cashback program are factored in.

Prices for other XR variants have also been reduced.

The price of the 64 GB iPhone XR has been reduced by at least 17,900 rupees ($259) due to a price cut and a credit card cashback campaign, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. "Apple is going to change their game," one of the people said, adding the company could also adjust prices for other devices depending on their demand. On Apple’s India website, the price of the 64 GB iPhone XR was unchanged at 76,900 rupees, but is on sale for less than 59,000 rupees at stores, the people said. Prices for the two other XR variants have also dropped, they said. The XR is the cheapest series among iPhones Apple launched last year.

Unsurprisingly, the price cuts are reportedly aimed at winning customers over from Samsung and other brands, given that Apple's share od the Indian smartphone market is relatively small, which is unsurprising given that rivals phones cost half as much.

In India, Apple’s iPhones are up against the more competitive pricing of rival handsets from South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and China’s OnePlus. "The focus of this entire (price cut) exercise is to win customers who would have thought of going to Samsung or OnePlus, to make them think whether they can spend some extra money on an iPhone XR - it’s more bang for the buck," said Rushabh Doshi of tech research firm Canalys. Samsung’s latest Galaxy S10e is priced at 55,900 rupees while the OnePlus 6T starts at 37,999 rupees.

Apple's share of the $400-and-up Indian smartphone market recently stood at 23%, according to data from Hong Kong-based Counterpoint, leaving it behind both Samsung and OnePlus. Apple is also hoping to increase production in China to try and insulate itself from the potential fallout from the Trump trade war.

But even with these cuts, its phones are still prohibitively expensive for most customers. But will the company eventually relent and risk compromising its branch by producing a low-end model aimed at foreign markets? If sales continue to stagnate in these key growth markets, that will look increasingly likely.