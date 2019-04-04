DOJ Defends Itself After Barr Accused Of Slanting Mueller Conclusions

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has defended the way it handled Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report after the New York Times and Washington Post reported - via (the same) anonymous sources - that Attorney General William Barr largely ignored "multiple summaries" written by Mueller's team, according to Bloomberg.

Instead, Barr - a longtime personal friend of Robert Mueller's, released his own four-page summary of the report's primary conclusions, including that President Trump did not collude with Russia.

Every page of Mueller’s confidential report was marked with a notice saying it may contain grand jury material that by law has to be kept secret, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement. "The department continues to work with the special counsel on appropriate redactions to the report so that it can be released to Congress and the public," Kupec said. -Bloomberg

Mueller left the question of whether Trump obstructed the Russia investigation up to AG Barr and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, who concluded that he did not.

Members of Mueller’s team have complained to associates the evidence related to possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump "was alarming and significant," according to the Post story, which cited people familiar with the matter. Some members of Mueller’s team also told associates that Attorney General William Barr failed to adequately portray their investigative findings, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. Some of the findings were more damaging for Trump than Barr has indicated, according to the report. -Bloomberg

WaPo "found" NYT's same anonymous sources within a couple hours. Odd how that happens so often w/ these newspapers. https://t.co/C87XhhXdzh — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 4, 2019

President Trump weighed in on the reporting Wednesday, tweeting "The New York Times had no legitimate sources, which would be totally illegal, concerning the Mueller Report. In fact, they probably had no sources at all!"

The New York Times had no legitimate sources, which would be totally illegal, concerning the Mueller Report. In fact, they probably had no sources at all! They are a Fake News paper who have already been forced to apologize for their incorrect and very bad reporting on me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2019

As we noted Wednesday night, Democrats are wildly moving the goalposts by refusing to accept the results of Mueller's investigation, and now implying that Barr is staging a 'cover up' and 'creating the narrative' which will crystalize Americans' views before the full report is made public.