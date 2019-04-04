Initial Jobless Claims Crash To Lowest In 50 Years

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/04/2019 - 08:40

The last time this few Americans sought the help of government after losing a job was in November 1969...

Certainly provides some optimism for tomorrow's payroll print being better than expected and better than last month's dismal data.

For some context:

  • The Beatles' "Abbey Road" Album hit #1

  • Wendy's Hamburgers, American fast food restaurant chains founded by Dave Thomas opens in Columbus, Ohio

  • Alcatraz Island off SF, is seized by militant Native Americans

  • US performs nuclear test at Nevada Test Site

  • USSR performs nuclear test at Eastern Kazakh/Semipalitinsk USSR

So much for that Q1 weakness?

"Mission Accomplished"