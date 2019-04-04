Initial Jobless Claims Crash To Lowest In 50 Years

The last time this few Americans sought the help of government after losing a job was in November 1969...
Certainly provides some optimism for tomorrow's payroll print being better than expected and better than last month's dismal data.
For some context:
-
The Beatles' "Abbey Road" Album hit #1
-
Wendy's Hamburgers, American fast food restaurant chains founded by Dave Thomas opens in Columbus, Ohio
-
Alcatraz Island off SF, is seized by militant Native Americans
-
US performs nuclear test at Nevada Test Site
-
USSR performs nuclear test at Eastern Kazakh/Semipalitinsk USSR
So much for that Q1 weakness?
"Mission Accomplished"