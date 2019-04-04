Initial Jobless Claims Crash To Lowest In 50 Years

The last time this few Americans sought the help of government after losing a job was in November 1969...

Certainly provides some optimism for tomorrow's payroll print being better than expected and better than last month's dismal data.

For some context:

The Beatles' "Abbey Road" Album hit #1

Wendy's Hamburgers, American fast food restaurant chains founded by Dave Thomas opens in Columbus, Ohio

Alcatraz Island off SF, is seized by militant Native Americans

US performs nuclear test at Nevada Test Site

USSR performs nuclear test at Eastern Kazakh/Semipalitinsk USSR

So much for that Q1 weakness?

"Mission Accomplished"