Ethiopian Investigators Conclude Boeing Was At Fault In 737 MAX Crash

The last few days have seen a steady stream of leaks from the team investigating the crash of ET302, each more damning than the last, culminating with reports published Wednesday that the 737 MAX 8's anti-stall software reengaged itself four times during the brief 6 minute struggle to right the doomed plane post-takeoff. Eventually, the sources said, the anti-stall software pushed the plane's nose lower for the final time, sending it plummeting toward the Earth.

Boeing responded to this news with its own PR counteroffensive, and last night announced that its CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, had ridden in the cockpit of a 737 during a live test of its updated anti-stall software, and - get this - he survived! Boeing shares immediately lurched skyward.

But alas, it might take more than one successful test flight to distract from what investigators just told the world. Because right around 11:30 am Addis Ababa time, the findings from the official preliminary report were finally released in full. And they weren't very flattering.

In the report, investigators urged Boeing to review the 737's flight control system, and concluded that the crash wasn't Boeing's fault.

Which is a surprisingly indirect way of suggesting it was Boeing's fault.

Finally, investigators recommended that Boeing complete "a full review" of its flight control systems, according to the FT.

Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges said that the crew of the Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi on 10 March "performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but were not able to control the aircraft." As result, investigations have concluded that Boeing should be required to review the so-called manoeuvring characteristics augmentation system on its 737 Max aircraft before the jets are permitted to fly again, she said. The results of the preliminary investigation led by Ethiopia’s Accident Investigation Bureau and supported by European investigators were presented by Ms Moges at a press conference in Addis Ababa on Thursday morning.

Boeing 737 MAX 8s have been grounded by regulators around the world for more than two weeks as the company scrambles to convince the FAA, foreign regulators and nervous passengers, that it had solved the software glitch that is believed to have contributed to both the crash of ET302 and a Lion Airlines crash that happened five months earlier. Of course, these are only preliminary findings and investigators still need to finalize their report. But as Boeing scrambles to finish revamping MCAS after a delay, it's going to need to work extra hard to convince the public that these planes are safe.