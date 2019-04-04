Jeff Bezos To Keep 75% Of Amazon Shares After Divorce; Mackenzie To Be 4th Richest Woman

In what appears to be a very 'fair' arrangement in the divorce of the dick-pic-sending richest man in the world, Mackenzie Bezos has agreed to give Jeff all of her interests in The Washington Post and Blue Origin as well as 75% of the couple's shared holdings of Amazon shares.

Mackenzie Bezos tweeted...

Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends. Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies. Excited about my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next.

Jeff Bezos tweeted that he "was grateful for the encouragement and love from friends and family..."

Amazon says that the Mackenzie Bezos' shares represent around 4% of Amazon shares.

Bezos will remain the largest shareholder of the e-commerce giant valued at almost $900 billion as well as gaining voting control of his former wife’s remaining shares.

After the divorce, Bezos will still be the world's richest man, with $112.5BN net worth, ahead of Bill Gates with $101.5BN.

Mackenzie Bezos will become the fourth richest woman in the world - worth around $26 billion.

The Bezos' divorce decree will be issued in about 90 days.

Developing...