Michael Cohen Dangles Mystery Dirt On Trump - If Only House Democrats Will Keep Him Out Of Jail

With 'collusion' and 'obstruction' now off the table for all but the most cognitively dissonant leftist, attorneys for Michael Cohen are leveraging the desperation of several members of Congress to try and keep President Trump's former lawyer out of prison.

In a letter sent to lawmakers Thursday, The New York Times reports that the lawyers said Cohen is still sorting through documents that might be of interest to House Democrats investigating his former boss, President Donald Trump, and that Mr. Cohen can best help their oversight inquiries if he remains out of prison to sift through the rest of the millions of his documents.

The lawyers sought the help of the Democrats in convincing federal prosecutors in Manhattan of “the need for Mr. Cohen to be readily available to Congress and to prosecutors conducting these investigations, such that his date to report for incarceration about four weeks from now will be substantially postponed while he is fully cooperating with prosecutors and Congress.”

The lawyers cited the potential for his cooperation in the investigations to lead to a “reduced term” for Mr. Cohen.

“There is no doubt that Mr. Cohen’s testimony, both public and private, has contributed substantially, with documents and other evidence, to triggering additional areas for investigation by law enforcement authorities and the Congress,” the lawyers wrote. “He has done so despite intense personal pressures and stresses he faces for himself and his family. However, with 30 days left before he surrenders to prison, time is no longer a luxury he is capable of.”

As a reminder, Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion, fraud, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.

The lawyers begged that the members of Congress write letters stating that the “substantial trove of new information” that Mr. Cohen can share “requires substantial time with him and ready access to him by congressional committees and staff to complete their investigations and to fulfill their oversight responsibilities required under the Constitution as the Article I independent branch of government.”

Mr. Trump, his lawyers and their Republican allies have denounced Mr. Cohen as a liar and have accused him of manufacturing information to reduce his prison sentence.