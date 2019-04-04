Stocks Surge On WSJ Report Trump Will Announce Summit With Xi; Ignore Reuters Denial

Update: and just like that, the report is denied, this time from Reuters

THE WHITE HOUSE IS NOT EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE A DATE ON THURSDAY FOR A MEETING BETWEEN TRUMP AND XI ON TRADE -ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL

However, with momentum ignition having been launched already, algos took one look at the Reuters headline and completely ignored it, continuing their ramp higher.

* * *

Another market open, and another panic bid right on schedule, thanks to a key mood-setting headline hitting at precisely the right time to boost animal spirits on new "China US trade talk optimism."

And with the FT going on Tuesday, Bloomberg on Wednesday, it was the WSJ's turn on Thursday to report just as markets opened for trading that President Trump "may announce plans for a summit with China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday when he meets with the country’s vice premier", signaling that the contentious trade talks between the two countries - which as Bloomberg reported last night would grant China until 2025, or when Trump is no longer president, to comply with trade demands - may be nearing conclusion.

An announcement of a summit date is “likely” to come while Trump meets with the Chinese leader’s special envoy, Vice Premier Liu He, at the White House on Thursday, according to an unnamed administration official who likely bought OTM S&P calls; yet as the WSJ now generically adds, "discussions remain fluid and those plans could change."

And the market loves it...even though there's still no deal!