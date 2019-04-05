Angry White Kansas Congressman Blasts "Divisive" 'Angry White Male' Course At KU

Authored by Jon Street via Campus Reform,

A Kansas congressman weighed in on the University of Kansas offering an "angry white male" course after Campus Reform's reporting.

The class, which is officially titled, "Angry White Male Studies," is being offered during the fall 2019 semester, is scheduled to be taught by Christopher Forth, the Dean's Professor of Humanities and Professor of History. According to the course description, the class will explore "the deeper sources of this emotional state while evaluating recent manifestations of male anger” in Europe and the U.S. since the 1950s.

The University of Kansas did not return a request for comment from Campus Reform but one Kansas congressman offered his take on Twitter.

"Instead of a course to unite people and empower women, KU has decided to offer a class that divides the student population and could pose a Title IX violation by creating a hostile campus environment based on gender," Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS) tweeted.

Instead of a course to unite people and empower women, KU has decided to offer a class that divides the student population and could pose a Title IX violation by creating a hostile campus environment based on gender. #ksleg https://t.co/XhUNfpFUcW — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) April 3, 2019

According to Title IX, "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

The University of Kansas Title IX office did not respond in time for publication when asked about the congressman's tweet.

In 2017, the University of Kansas received $148,178,000 in federal research funding, according to a Campus Reformreport.