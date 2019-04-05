Dollar & Bond Algos Confused As Market Continues Pricing-Out Dovish Fed

Update : The algos just can;'t make up their minds - the dollar and Treasury yields are back at the lows of the day...

* * *

The initial algo reaction to the better than expected payrolls headline was buy stocks, buy bonds, dump the dollar in some 'goldilocks-like' rationale.

However, as rate-cut odds dropped on the numbers (seemingly ignoring the drop in wage growth and the participation rate), the dollar and bond yields lurched back higher...

But of course, stocks loved it - even if they are rolling over a little...

As the market begins pricing out an aggressively dovish Fed...