With Verizon having switched on its 5G wireless network in two markets this week - Chicago and Minneapolis, the folks over at TechRadar hit the streets of Chicago after the Verizon launch event with the only working 5G handset they could get their hands on.

All photos via TechRadar

After TechRadar "literally cobbled together the world's first 5G phone when we slapped the newly-launched 5G Moto Mod onto the back of an existing 4G phone," they took their Moto Z3 with the 5G mod and "hung around in the limited spaces where 5G signal was being broadcast."

The results were interesting, to say the least, as finding and maintaining solid 5G signal proved difficult, since its "millimeter wave technology" is apparently fairly dependent on line of sight.

Over the course of our initial hands-on, we seriously questioned Verizon's 5G network's reliability. Take the Verizon Store where the event took place: it was scarcely bigger than 30 feet across and 100 feet back, with a 5G node in the front of the building. Reception was spotty toward the back, and could even peter out near the front. We noticed the Moto Z3 switch from 5G to 4G LTE on multiple occasions as we moved around, and had to keep checking that our speed tests were 5G all the way through. -TechRadar

AT the Verizon store, the 5G modded Moto Z3 hit speeds of more than 650 Mbps . Downloading a 1.81 GB PUBG Mobile game over the 5G network took just under 4 and a half minutes, while taking 6 minutes and 8 seconds on the 4G network. As TechRadar notes, "while the 5G network is clearly the faster of the two, it's not by an order of magnitude."

Walking around Chicago - areas with strong reception provided downloads of more than 400 Mbps.

Read TechRadar's ongoing hands-on test here. Their findings as of this writing are below: