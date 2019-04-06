Baltimore Dubbed 'Most Robbed' City In America 

About a 60-minute drive northeast of Washington D.C., the city of Baltimore is on the verge of collapse.

Thousands of people are fleeing the city each year as total population plummets to 100-year lows. There are about 46,000 vacant rowhomes scattered throughout the area, or roughly 15% of the housing stock is dormant. On a per capita basis, the city has the highest rate of homicides per 100,000 in the country. Opioids from Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland Medical Center continue to flood the poorest of neighborhoods, leaving the African American communities in a perpetual state of addiction, along with the need for constant government assistance programs. With the local economy basically a black market, gangs roam the streets like a third world country.

The outlook for Baltimore is rather bleak. We have covered the great implosion of Baltimore over the years. The accelerated deterioration restarted after 2015 Baltimore riots. Ever since, the slope of decline has been far steeper than ever seen before.

There is new evidence that verifies our coverage on Baltimore, and we must say - the report doesn't give hope that a turn around in the city is happening anytime soon.

New evidence from ADT security study that examined FBI statistics shows the town is now the "most robbed" city in America.

Baltimore had the most significant number of robberies per capita - 95.87 for every 10,000 people.

ADT's analytic analysts "looked at the FBI’s annual crime data [for 2017] for robbery rates to discover which city in each state experienced the most robberies."

While robberies worsened in Baltimore, they declined nationwide, dropping by 28% between 2008 and 2017.

Some of the safest streets in America are in Boise, Idaho where 2.26 people are robbed per 10,000 people.

Here’s the rest of the most dangerous cities:

Cleveland, Ohio Oakland, California St. Louis, Missouri East Point, Georgia

Wilmington, Delaware ranks no. 8, Chester, Pa. is no. 10.