Reality TV Star Prostitute Gets Prison For Racking Up $20,000 On Dead "Client's" Debit Card

A former reality TV "bad girl", Shannade Clermont, is now actually heading to jail for a year on wire fraud charges. The sentence comes as a result of "making and attempting more than $20,000 in fraudulent charges using debit card information she stole from a man who died during the course of a prostitution date with her," according to the Justice Department.

Clermont admitted to stealing the debit card information from a man she visited in his Manhattan apartment. The DOJ said:

"When the man died of an overdose, instead of notifying the authorities or calling for help, Clermont callously chose to use the man’s debit card information to make tens of thousands of dollars in illegal purchases."

After stealing his debit card information she attempted to purchase "thousands of dollars of luxury clothing and other merchandise, including, among other items, Valentino shoes, a Phillip Plein jacket, Beats headphones, as well as a gift certificate at a beauty salon".

As far as Reality TV "talent", Clermont was low on the totem pole to begin with. She had appeared on the Oxygen network series “Bad Girls Club” in 2015 which helped her grow a large social media following. Her and her sister have appeared in music videos and have also modeled for Kanye West’s Yeezy brand, appearing in the Yeezy Season 6 campaign. She was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

The Southern District of New York issued the following fantastic Tweet after her sentence

USA Berman: As Shannade Clermont has now learned, her real-life bad behavior has real-life consequences, & has now landed her in federal prison. — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) April 4, 2019

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman released a longer statement along the same lines:

“On Jan. 31, 2017, my brother died and she went shopping,” the victim’s sister said at the sentencing, declining to give her name.

The overdose was reported to be from cocaine laced with fentanyl.