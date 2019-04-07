Homeland Security Chief Nielsen To Resign: Report

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is reportedly meeting with President Trump Sunday evening to submit her resignation, according to CBS News correspondents Steven Portnoy and Paula Reid.

JUST IN: Two US officials tell @CBSNews DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen meeting with President Trump at 5pm, expected to resign. — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) April 7, 2019

.@PaulaReidCBS reports that DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen's expected resignation today appears to be a part of a larger overhaul of the department. It's unclear if her exit would be voluntary https://t.co/Pk2EDPD4el pic.twitter.com/2YFpzlTWDV — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 7, 2019

Nielsen traveled to Calexico, CA on Friday with President Trump to hold a roundtable with law enforcement during a tour of a section of completed border wall.

On Friday, President @realDonaldTrump, joined by @SecNielsen, traveled to Calexico, CA, to hold a roundtable with law enforcement and see new sections of border replacement wall. pic.twitter.com/LIyHHhGlZ5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2019

Last week, Nielsen described how human traffickers are operating "child recycling rings" to trick US Customs and Border Protection into letting people into the country.

"We’ve broken up child recycling rings — if you can believe it — in the last couple of months, which is where smugglers pick up a child, they give it to adults to present themselves as a family once they get over — because, as you know, we can only hold families for 20 days — they send the child back and bring the child back with another family. Another fake family," Neilson told Fox News's Tucker Carlson.

Nielson added that President Trump "will take every action within his authority to stop this flow."

Developing...