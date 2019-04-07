Homeland Security Chief Nielsen To Resign: Report

Sun, 04/07/2019 - 17:18

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is reportedly meeting with President Trump Sunday evening to submit her resignation, according to CBS News correspondents Steven Portnoy and Paula Reid. 

 

Nielsen traveled to Calexico, CA on Friday with President Trump to hold a roundtable with law enforcement during a tour of a section of completed border wall. 

Last week, Nielsen described how human traffickers are operating "child recycling rings" to trick US Customs and Border Protection into letting people into the country.

"We’ve broken up child recycling rings — if you can believe it — in the last couple of months, which is where smugglers pick up a child, they give it to adults to present themselves as a family once they get over — because, as you know, we can only hold families for 20 days — they send the child back and bring the child back with another family. Another fake family," Neilson told Fox News's Tucker Carlson. 

Nielson added that President Trump "will take every action within his authority to stop this flow." 

Developing... 