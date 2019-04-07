Man Who Bribed His Son Into UPenn Found Guilty Of "Largest Healthcare Fraud Ever"

It may be the case that all those parents who bribed to get their children into select prestigious universities, may not have had the highest ethical standards when it comes to other avenues in life.

On Friday, Philip Esformes, a 50-year-old Miami Beach resident was convicted of running a massive 18 year, $1.3 billion healthcare fraud that prosecutors called "the largest such scheme ever charged" by the DOJ, according to Bloomberg. The kicker? Esformes used proceeds from his fraud to bribe the University of Pennsylvania's basketball coach into helping get his son into the school.

Esformes used a network of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in South Florida to defraud U.S. government health-care programs, while at the same time providing inadequate and unnecessary care to patients, according to prosecutors. He funneled out at least $37 million between 1998 and 2016, using the money to finance a lifestyle that included fancy cars and a $360,000 watch.

The University of Penn's basketball coach plead guilty to money laundering last year in connection with the case.

Esformes is said to have bribed doctors to admit patients to his facilities, where they didn't get appropriate care and sometimes received unnecessary services, which Esformes then billed the U.S. government for. He also bribed a Florida regulator to get advance notice of surprise inspections of company facilities ahead of time. The sum of his fraudulent claims submitted to Medicare and Medicaid exceeded $1.3 billion.

A jury found him guilty on 20 counts in U.S. district court in the Southern District of Florida. He was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, receiving kickbacks, money laundering and conspiracy to commit bribery. Two co-conspirators also pleaded guilty and Esformes has yet to be sentenced.

Over 4,000 Medicare fraud cases have been charged since 2007 by federal investigators and more than $700 billion, or 17% of federal spending, went through Medicare in 2017. Of that $700 billion, about $48 billion was deemed by the GAO to be improper: payments that shouldn't have been made at all or payments made in the wrong amount.

