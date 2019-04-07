The Rise And Fall Of "Oil Trading God" Andy Hall

Andy Hall is arguably the most successful oil trader of his generation. His career spanned nearly 45 years and he amassed himself a fortune while earning a reputation for being on the right side of some of the largest price swings in the market's history (at least until the last one). He also helped play a role in creating the modern oil trading industry. Despite rarely talking to the press, he made headlines when, during the financial crisis, he fought for a $100 million bonus at Citigroup.

Hall recently told the Financial Times: “I always thought speaking to the press would be an act of hubris. Whenever you start reading about people on the front page of the Financial Times or Wall Street Journal, it’s usually the top. So, I just thought, one way of avoiding that is just to avoid any publicity and, also, who needs it?”

Hall at Oxford in the 70's (Photo: FT)

Hall is now less worried about jinxing himself by talking to the press, two years after shutting down his hedge fund. At the annual FT commodities summit, he finally opened up about the oil market and some of his biggest trades.

One of his most memorable trades earned him the nickname "God" among his peers and took place during 1991, when Iraq was planning to invade Kuwait. Hall was working at commodity trader Phibro at the time. Oil prices were down and tension among OPEC members was high. Hall was working on using the low price to pioneer a method of trading that's now common: loading up tankers at seas to store crude, while locking in higher prices for later delivery in the futures market.

Hall said of his strategy while at Phibro: “It was a no-brainer but people weren’t set up to do this. We [however] had probably the biggest chartering operation in the world at that time.”