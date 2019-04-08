Helen Mirren Rages: "F*ck Netflix", There's "Nothing Like Sitting In A Cinema"

Actress Helen Mirren has had enough of Netflis, and she's letting the world know.

The actress, who is most famous for roles in in “The Queen” and “Gosford Park,” recently said on stage in Las Vegas: "I love Netflix, but fuck Netflix. There's nothing like sitting in a cinema." She recently spoke at an event to promote her new film "The Good Liar" at the CinemaCon conference. She was looking to rile up a relatively friendly crowd of theater owners who attend the conference.

After Netflix's "Roma" nearly won an Academy Award for best picture, the company has been in the crosshairs of industry traditionalists, who believe it undermines the industry's longstanding practices. “Roma” was the first nominee that was a digital release. If it had won, Netflix would have been the first tech company to win the award.

The controversy stems from movies being put out on Netflix being considered for awards without traditional theater runs.

Mirren isn't the first to speak out on the issue, either. Steven Spielberg has claimed that streaming movies shouldn’t be considered for Oscars unless they are shown in theaters.

“Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation,” a spokesperson from Amblin, Spielberg’s production company, told IndieWire earlier this month. Spielberg helps set policy for the organization as one of the three Academy governors of the directors branch.

And what would any stupid and meaningless controversy be without the government's involvement?

The DOJ weighed in to warn the Academy that if rule changes hurt Netflix, they may violate anti-competition laws. According to Bloomberg, Makan Delrahim, head of the agency’s antitrust division, sent a letter to Academy Chief Executive Officer Dawn Hudson on March 21, expressing concern about the way new award rules might be written.