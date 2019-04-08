Alec Baldwin Flirts With Presidential Run, Says Beating Trump Would Be "So Easy"

Alec Baldwin, the actor who is well known today for his widely ridiculed impersonation of President Trump, as well as his violent temper, is now considering a run for president.

In a Monday morning tweet, Baldwin asked his followers if they would vote for him if he decided to run for president, adding that beating President Trump would be "so easy."

Then again, he wouldn't be the first candidate to take that view.

Baldwin added that he wouldn't ask for any money (suggesting that he would self-finance his campaign), and that "I promise I will win." Of course, the actor has no political or government experience to speak of (unless you count his portrayal of CIA director Alan Hunley in the 'Mission Impossible' movies), and it's not clear exactly what his policy platform would be, aside from 'Trump bad.'

If I ran for President, would you vote for me?



I won’t ask you for any $.



And I promise I will win.



Beating Trump would be so easy.



So easy.



So easy. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 8, 2019

Baldwin sarcastically added that his tweets saved him "millions" in polling.

These tweets save me millions in polling. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 8, 2019

This isn't the first time Baldwin has boasted about beating Trump in an election, as the Hill points out. The 61-year-old actor told Howard Stern during an interview last year that "If I ran, I would win."

"I would absolutely win," Baldwin said, adding that it would be "the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign."

He also once flirted with running for mayor of New York City back in 2011.

Trump has mocked Baldwin for his terrible impression of the president, once tweeting that the actor's "dying mediocre career" was saved by the SNL gig.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Of course, with the Democratic field already so crowded, would Baldwin try and seek the nomination? Or would he simply pull a Howard Schultz and explore running as an independent?

Either way, we look forward to Baldwin continuing to flirt with a presidential run over the next few months.