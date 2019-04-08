Boeing Busts Dow Win Streak As Bitcoin, Bond Yields, Bullion & Big Tech Rise

Who's buying?

Early strength in China gave way to an ugly day for small cap tech after Friday's market vacation...

Spanish stocks lagged along with Germany's DAX as UK, Italy, and France ended unchanged...

US Small Caps (Russell 2000) and Mega Caps (Dow Industrials) underperformed today as tech lifted Nasdaq and S&P...

AAPL bagged $200.00 for the first time since early November...

Dow was weak due to Boeing (accounting for more than the entire point loss of the index)...

GE also tumbled...

The S&P 500 Information Technology Sector reached a new record high today (taking out the Oct 3rd highs)...

Treasury yields rose modestly on the day but failed to erase Friday's post-payroll yield drop (almost note huge Aramaco deal likely weighed on TSY complex sentiment)...

10Y holds above 2.50%...

The dollar extended its dump from 120 (Bloomberg Dollar Index)

Bitcoin and Ethereum extended recent gains as Bitcoin Cash held the big surge...

Bitcoin tagged $5350 intraday before fading...

WTI just won't stop, but the dollar weakness spurred gains across commodity-ville today...

Gold gained modestly, with front-month futures back above $1300...

And WTI topped $64 on its way to $65 and the Fib 61.8% retracement... (Libya crisis, sanctions against Iran, Venz)

Finally, since October 3rd - the last time the S&P 500 was here - earnings expectations and macro-economic data have collapsed...

Is it time for a recoupling?