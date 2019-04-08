Small Breasts Need Not Apply: Spanish Racetrack In Hot Water Over Giant Rack Requirement

A Spanish speed circuit is in hot water after an advertisement for grid girls stipulated that they "must have a size 95 or 100 chest," which is roughly 36" - 38" according to La Vanguardia.

"For a car and motorcycle event we are looking for two ladies who will be available from Friday April 5 through Sunday April 7," reads the ad. "There is a payment of €200 net, plus any additional costs. There is one requirement: you must have a chest circumference between 95 and 100 cm."

The requirement was published by the Madrid-based event organizer Garbo Events, and was immediately censored by both the local government and the track's management - which completely distanced itself from the large rack requirement.

"We have nothing to do" with the advertisement, insists the circuit - which pointed out that the advertisement was associated with a specific team. "From this installation we have always defended the equality of rights and we are totally against actions, requests or, as in this case, sexist ads," the circuit added.

🤮 No sólo publican ofertas abiertamente machistas sino que además culpan al becario.😡

❌ Doblemente condenable: por #machistas y #explotadores. Las prácticas SIEMPRE tienen que ser tutorizadas, ¡nunca sustituyen puestos de trabajo! #NoMásBecasPorTrabajo @GARBOEVENTS pic.twitter.com/hTj7I5hPql — Jóvenes CCOO (@JovenesCCOO) April 4, 2019

"What we understand is that some team has requested that request and the only thing we can do is to denounce it," said Circuit director Manuel Muñoz.

The firm responsible for the ad, Garbo Events, has also backpedaled on the ad - calling it an "error" made by an employee who "took a job offer four years ago and copied it in its entirety." They also said they don't work with clients who make boob-size requirements.

Last year, F1 sparked anger and unrest when they got rid of Grid Girls and replaced them with "Grid Kids!" in order to entice young fans to "get involved" with racing.

Examples of grid girls whose livelihoods may or may not have been disrupted by F1's sexist policy to fight sexism.

We hope the affected grid girls have landed on their feet.