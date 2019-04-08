US Proposes Tariffs On Europe In Response To EU Airbus Subsidies

Step aside (fading) trade war with China: there is a new aggressor - at least according to the US Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer - in town.

In a statement on the USTR's website published late on Monday, the US fair trade agency announced that under Section 301 of the Trade Act, it was proposing a list of EU products to be covered by additional duties. And as justification for the incremental import taxes, the USTR said that it was in response to EU aircraft subsidies, specifically to Europea's aerospace giant, Airbus, which "have caused adverse effects to the United States" and which the USTR estimates cause $11 billion in harm to the US each year.

One can't help but notice that the latest shot across the bow in the simmering trade war with Europe comes as i) Trump is reportedly preparing to fold in his trade war with China, punting enforcement to whoever is president in 2025, and ii) comes just as Boeing has found itself scrambling to preserve orders as the world has put its orderbook for Boeing 737 MAX airplanes on hold, which prompted Boeing to cut 737 production by 20% on Friday.

While the first may be purely a coincidence, the second - which is expected to not only slam Boeing's financials for Q1 and Q2, but may also adversely impact US GDP - had at least some impact on the decision to proceed with these tariffs at this moment.

We now await Europe's angry response to what is Trump's latest salvo in what is once again a global trade war. And, paradoxically, we also expect this news to send stocks blasting higher as, taking a page from the US-China trade book, every day algos will price in imminent "US-European trade deal optimism."

Below the full statement from the USTR (link)