Following a spate of violence and harassment directed towards Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats, one man retaliated with a samurai sword.

Photo via the Daily Mail

30-year-old Leor Bergland of San Francisco was arrested last Wednesday in connection with a March 29 incident in which an assailant who knocked his "Make America Great Again" hat off was slashed with a sword at around 10 p.m. according to NBC News.

Bergland has a criminal record and lives in a San Francisco supportive housing complex for formerly homeless people.

The slashing victim and a witness chased the attacker, only to back off after the sword-wielding man "turned and began advancing toward them," according to police.