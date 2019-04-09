IMF'd: Stocks Skid, Bonds & Bullion Bid As Lagarde Guts Global Growth Guesses

Your mission, should you wish to accept it, is to keep global stock markets at record highs, and sentiment soaring, as the global economy collapses beyond its debt-limit "event horizon"... The other IMF is not so sure...

Tick, tock...

Chinese markets saw two rescues overnight after Monday's weakness...

Ugly day for Europe on increased tariff chatter..

For the second day in a row, sellers were in charge at the open...but unlike yesterday, dip-buyers did not battle back after The IMF slashed global growth outlooks...

As goes AAPL so goes the world...

After its longest win streak since 2010, AAPL faded today - no real surprise...

Treasury yields fell on the day, erasing yesterday's Aramaco-driven losses...

10Y fell back to 2.50%...

The dollar bounced off recent swing lows today but ended the day weaker for the 2nd day...

NOTE: DXY is stuck back at 97.00...

Despite the dollar weakness, Argentine credit risk surged to a Macri-reign high...

Cryptos drifted modestly lower on the day...

WTI limped lower as PMs rallied on the day...

Ahead of tonight's API inventory data, oil prices were slipping as gold gained, back above $1300...

Finally, "Most Shorted" stocks have been hit hard the last two days...

(did the buyback blackout curtain just come down?)